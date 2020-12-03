Twitter Expands Hate Speech Policy to Include Race, Ethnicity

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) US social network giant Twitter has updated its hate speech rules by including race and ethnicity to the list of protected categories.

In July 2019, the company introduced a policy targeting hate speech related to religion or caste. In March 2020, it added age, disability, or disease to the list.

"Today, we are further expanding our hateful conduct policy to prohibit language that dehumanizes people on the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origin," Twitter said late on Wednesday.

Users will be required to remove such tweets. Twitter will also use "proactive detection and automation" with regard to such content. Those who repeatedly violate the rules may have their accounts suspended.