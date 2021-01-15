Twitter Explains Restrictions on Sputnik V Account by Unauthorized Access Attempt From US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Twitter explained restrictions on access to Russian vaccine Sputnik V's account by attempt of unauthorized access to it from the United States, according to a message on the vaccine's Twitter page.

"Twitter restored access to @sputnikvaccine account and explained that they restricted the account due to a possible security breach from Virginia, USA. Thank you, @Twitter! Please follow us to see how #SputnikV fights #COVIDー19 , saves lives and restores economies," the message says.