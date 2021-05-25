Twitter, Facebook may face legal hurdles in India from May 26

(@fidahassanain)

The big social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are legally bound to comply with the rules notified in the gazette of India on February 25 under Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Big social media platforms’ operation are under threat in India as the deadline to comply with the new legal rules set by the Indian government three months ago is ending on Tuesday (today).

All big social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and others have failed to comply with the rules notified in the gazette of India on February 25 under Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021.

Today is the last day for social media platforms to adhere to the Indian government’s social media rules as these rules will come into effect from May 26th, 2021.

The top official sources said: “Criminal action will be taken as per the Indian laws if the social media companies fail to obey the rules,”.

According to the reports, only Indian social media company Koo appointed a resident grievance officer, a chief compliance officer and nodal contact person except all other social media intermediaries in India.

The social media users are complaining against tech giants like Facebook, Twitter and others over online abuses and bigotry.

Instead, social media platforms have refused to be transparent about their fact-checking mechanism and their criteria to label tweets.

Twitter’s presumptive judgement has triggered widespread outrage among Indian users across the country.

One of the tweets of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been termed as “manipulated media” by the Dehli police over the latest alleged Congress toolkit controversy.

According to the sources privy to the development, the social media platforms also failed to submit monthly reports as to how many grievances were filed and settled.

They said that some of the platforms sought more time of up to six months for furnishing compliance.

They said that the social media platforms would seek instructions from their headquarters in the US who in turn on their own will have an “expert assessment to take a view.

The social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are making huge profits in democracies like India. However, none of the platforms have complied so far with India’s domestic laws.