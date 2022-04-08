UrduPoint.com

Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine In Russia For Prohibited Content - Russian Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for Prohibited Content - Russian Court

The Tagansky magistrates' court of Moscow told Sputnik on Friday that it will consider a new protocol against Twitter over its failure to remove content outlawed in Russia at a hearing later this month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Tagansky magistrates' court of Moscow told Sputnik on Friday that it will consider a new protocol against Twitter over its failure to remove content outlawed in Russia at a hearing later this month.

"The protocol under Part 2 of Article 13.

41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses will be addressed on April 28," the court said.

The violation is punishable by a fine up to 4 million rubles ($50,000) under Russian law.

The total amount of Twitter's fines in Russia has reached 66 million rubles to date. Fines were issued for its failure to take down illegal content, including calls for extremism, and refusal to localize the personal data of Russian users on servers in Russia.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Twitter Fine April Million Court

Recent Stories

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arr ..

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

27 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

29 seconds ago
 Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to ..

Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to Block Traffic to Kaliningrad

32 seconds ago
 Repair of street lights, roads being executed in d ..

Repair of street lights, roads being executed in district East: Administrator

34 seconds ago
 Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to ..

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to 6 months: Study

11 minutes ago
 Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.