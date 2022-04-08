Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for Prohibited Content - Russian Court

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Tagansky magistrates' court of Moscow told Sputnik on Friday that it will consider a new protocol against Twitter over its failure to remove content outlawed in Russia at a hearing later this month.

"The protocol under Part 2 of Article 13.

41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses will be addressed on April 28," the court said.

The violation is punishable by a fine up to 4 million rubles ($50,000) under Russian law.

The total amount of Twitter's fines in Russia has reached 66 million rubles to date. Fines were issued for its failure to take down illegal content, including calls for extremism, and refusal to localize the personal data of Russian users on servers in Russia.