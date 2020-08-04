UrduPoint.com
Twitter Faces Up to $250-Million Fines for Potential Privacy Violations - New York Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Social media company Twitter said Monday the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was investigating it for potential misuse of personal information to serve ads, The New York Times reported.

The company faces fines of $150 million to $250 million for alleged privacy violations.

According to NYT, Twitter said the FTC had started the investigation last October after the social network had linked a database of its users' personal information it had for security purposes with a system used by advertising partners.

The action Twitter said was undeliberate could have violated a 2011 agreement on consumer privacy the company signed with the FTC, under which Twitter was banned from misleading people about security and privacy protection measures it took.

