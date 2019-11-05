UrduPoint.com
Twitter Fails to Explain Reasons for Blocking Palestinian News Agency Accounts - QNN

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Twitter has not responded to a request by Palestine's Quds News Network (QNN) about the reasons for blocking its accounts on the social media platform, QNN spokesman Ayad Al-Rifai told Sputnik.

On November 2, Twitter suspended all of the news agency's accounts, including its Arabic, breaking News, and English variations. QNN claims that the reason for the suspension is due to Israel's pressure on the social media company.

"We were surprised by the blocking of QNN's Twitter account without any notice ... We contacted Twitter through several channels, but have not received any response so far," Al-Rifai said.

The spokesman added that QNN appealed to several international organizations to clarify the situation, noting that Twitter's move "contradicts international standards of freedom of press and speech."

Nasser Abu Bakr, the head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, in turn, told Sputnik that he intended to send a letter to Twitter with a demand to stop blocking Palestinian websites and activists' accounts.

QNN was founded in 2011 and currently has an audience of about 15 million people, a significant part of which is made up of Palestinians living abroad.

