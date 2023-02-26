Twitter Fires Another 50 Employees as Cost Cutting Continues - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Twitter has fired another 50 employees in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Elon Musk bought the microblogging firm for $44 billion in October, The Information reported, citing sources.

The tech industry-focused publication based in Twitter's hometown of San Francisco cited people with direct knowledge of the matter as saying that the latest cut on Saturday affected engineering teams supporting the main app, ads and technical infrastructure that keeps Twitter systems up and running.

The company laid off 50% of the staff in November after Musk complained about "a massive drop in revenue" that followed accusations of censorship thrown at him by mainstream media. Twitter staff has reportedly shrunk by at 70% to some 2,000 since then.