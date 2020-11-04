WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Twitter flagged as potentially misleading US President Donald Trump's post accusing his opponents of trying to steal the election.

"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," the social media platform explained its decision to hide the message.

Trump wrote: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

He trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden 237 to 213 of electoral votes, according to Fox news.