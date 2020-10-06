UrduPoint.com
Twitter Flags Trump Post Claiming COVID-19 Less Lethal Than Seasonal Flu

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:39 PM

Twitter flagged a post from President Donald Trump on Tuesday that claims the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is less lethal than the seasonal flu

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Twitter flagged a post from President Donald Trump on Tuesday that claims the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is less lethal than the seasonal flu.

Twitter warns users that Trump's post violated the company's policy about spreading misinformation on COVID-19 that may be harmful.

"Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with COVID, in most populations far less lethal!!!" Trump said in his tweet.

Facebook removed the same post from its platform because it is company policy to remove what it calls COVID-19 related misinformation that may result in imminent physical harm.

On Thursday, Trump announced he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The US president was treated and discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday and continues to recover at the White House.

