Twitter Flags White House Tweet Over Misinformation About Social Security Check Claims

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Twitter flagged a White House tweet earlier on Wednesday that inaccurately gave credit to President Joe Biden for an increase in funding Americans are receiving in their Social Security payments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Twitter flagged a White House tweet earlier on Wednesday that inaccurately gave credit to President Joe Biden for an increase in funding Americans are receiving in their Social Security payments.

Twitter provided context to the tweet informing users that the increase in Social Security checks for seniors is actually due to inflation.

"The community notes feature is awesome. Our goal is to make Twitter the most accurate source of information on Earth, without regard to political affiliation," the company's new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the original flagged tweet said seniors in the United States are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in ten years because of Biden.

The White House has since deleted the tweet.

