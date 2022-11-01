UrduPoint.com

Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Retains Stake In Company After Takeover By Elon Musk - Filing

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Retains Stake in Company After Takeover by Elon Musk - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is retaining an indirect stake in the social media company after it was acquired by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

"Pursuant to the terms of the Rollover Agreement, the Dorsey Parties committed to contribute to Parent, immediately prior to the Merger and subject the conditions set forth in the Rollover Agreement, the 18,042,428 shares of Common Stock owned by the Dorsey Parties in order to retain an indirect equity investment in the Issuer following the Merger in lieu of receiving cash merger consideration," the filing said on Monday.

Dorsey acquired the stakes through his co-founding of Twitter, open market purchases with personal funds and exercise of stock options, the filing said.

On Thursday, Musk closed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter after initiating the process in April. The acquisition was delayed due to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform that he claimed was much higher than the company initially reported.

Related Topics

Exchange Social Media Twitter Company Elon Musk April Market Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

3 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

3 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

3 hours ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

3 hours ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Aroun ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

3 hours ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.