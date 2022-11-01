Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Retains Stake in Company After Takeover by Elon Musk - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is retaining an indirect stake in the social media company after it was acquired by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

"Pursuant to the terms of the Rollover Agreement, the Dorsey Parties committed to contribute to Parent, immediately prior to the Merger and subject the conditions set forth in the Rollover Agreement, the 18,042,428 shares of Common Stock owned by the Dorsey Parties in order to retain an indirect equity investment in the Issuer following the Merger in lieu of receiving cash merger consideration," the filing said on Monday.

Dorsey acquired the stakes through his co-founding of Twitter, open market purchases with personal funds and exercise of stock options, the filing said.

On Thursday, Musk closed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter after initiating the process in April. The acquisition was delayed due to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform that he claimed was much higher than the company initially reported.