MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) General Manager of Twitter in France Damien Viel announced his resignation from the company.

"It's over... Goodbye #twitterfrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you all for these 7 incredible and intense years!" Viel tweeted Sunday.

In his tweet, Viel used hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked launched by former Twitter employees who resigned after Elon Musk took over the company. Viel did not specify how many people will stay at the social platform's French office. In October, around 50 people worked there.

In his previous tweet on November 4, Viel praised, amid mass layoffs, Twitter employees around the world for their hard work and effort in building the company.

He then used the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked as well.

Before Twitter, Viel worked as branding solutions director for Southern and Eastern Europe at Google.

After becoming Twitter's new owner and CEO on October 28, Musk introduced significant changes to the company's policies and day-to-day operations. The entrepreneur fired previous CEO Parag Agrawal as well as thousands of regular Twitter employees, prohibited work from home and introduced a new verification system, according to which users now can receive a verification mark for $7.99 a month.