UrduPoint.com

Twitter France's General Manager Announces Resignation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Twitter France's General Manager Announces Resignation

General Manager of Twitter in France Damien Viel announced his resignation from the company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) General Manager of Twitter in France Damien Viel announced his resignation from the company.

"It's over... Goodbye #twitterfrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you all for these 7 incredible and intense years!" Viel tweeted Sunday.

In his tweet, Viel used hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked launched by former Twitter employees who resigned after Elon Musk took over the company. Viel did not specify how many people will stay at the social platform's French office. In October, around 50 people worked there.

In his previous tweet on November 4, Viel praised, amid mass layoffs, Twitter employees around the world for their hard work and effort in building the company.

He then used the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked as well.

Before Twitter, Viel worked as branding solutions director for Southern and Eastern Europe at Google.

After becoming Twitter's new owner and CEO on October 28, Musk introduced significant changes to the company's policies and day-to-day operations. The entrepreneur fired previous CEO Parag Agrawal as well as thousands of regular Twitter employees, prohibited work from home and introduced a new verification system, according to which users now can receive a verification mark for $7.99 a month.

Related Topics

World Google Europe Twitter France Company Elon Musk October November Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations A ..

Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations Against ZNPP - Russian Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North ..

US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North Korea - Envoy to UN

1 minute ago
 Spanish Prime Minister Says His Country Allocated ..

Spanish Prime Minister Says His Country Allocated Over $270Mln in Military Aid t ..

1 minute ago
 President conveys condolence, solidarity on deaths ..

President conveys condolence, solidarity on deaths in Indonesia quake

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Plans to Increase Tariffs for Oil Transit ..

Ukraine Plans to Increase Tariffs for Oil Transit - Transneft

6 minutes ago
 Drive to register unregistered Afghan refugees ext ..

Drive to register unregistered Afghan refugees extended upto Dec 31, NA told

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.