Twitter Had 'Constructive Dialogue' With Roskomnadzor on April 1 - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Twitter held a "constructive dialogue" with Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on April 1 about the possibilities of working together to quickly respond to reports of illegal content, the company's spokeswoman said.

"We had a constructive conversation with Roskomnadzor on Thursday 1st April, where we re-affirmed Twitter's zero-tolerance policy regarding child sexual exploitation and emphasised that it is against our rules to promote, glorify or encourage suicide and self harm and reiterated that we do not allow the use of Twitter for any unlawful behaviour or to further illegal activities," Twitter's spokeswoman said, as quoted by the publication.

"It was a productive discussion about how we can both work to ensure that reports of such illegal content are dealt with expeditiously," she added.

On Monday, Roskomnadzor decided against a complete blocking of Twitter in Russia and extended measures to slow down its traffic until May 15.

Since March 10, Roskomnadzor has slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia on all mobile devices and half of stationary devices and threatened to block it completely if the internet service does not begin to comply with the requirements of Russian laws regarding the removal of illegal links and publications. The deputy head of the department, Vadim Subbotin, said on March 16 that Roskomnadzor would monitor Twitter's reaction to the claims made over a month, and further decisions would depend on the actions of the social network's administration. The department explained that it had decided to extend measures to slow down traffic, and not to move to complete blocking, as Twitter removed "a significant part of the prohibited content."