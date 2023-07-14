Open Menu

Twitter Introduces Ads Revenue Sharing With Content Creators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Twitter Introduces Ads Revenue Sharing With Content Creators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Twitter has announced that it would share revenue from ads with content creators, expanding current creator monetization on the platform.

"We're expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue starting in the replies to their posts," Twitter said in a statement.

To be eligible for ads revenue sharing, the user has to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations, have at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months and pass "human review" for standards for creator monetization, the platform stated.

It added that the content creator has to have a Stripe account to receive payments.

In April, Twitter announced an option to monetize accounts, which allows all its users to earn money from their posts. The company owner, Elon Musk, said that all Twitter users can monetize their content by enabling subscriptions to their text, pictures and videos.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Elon Musk Money April All From Share Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

6 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

22 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

1 hour ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

4 hours ago
 African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

13 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

13 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

14 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World