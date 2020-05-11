UrduPoint.com
Twitter Introduces New Tool To Combat COVID-19 Misinformation On Its Platform - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Social media giant Twitter has introduced a new tool that will warn users of content on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that is inaccurate or misleading, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Starting today, we're introducing new labels and warning messages that will provide additional context and information on some tweets containing disputed or misleading information related to COVID-19," the statement said.

Twitter will take action based on three main categories: addressing misleading information that has been confirmed to be false, disputed claims where credibility is contested or unknown, and unverified claims where information is unconfirmed, the statement added.

In March, Twitter began to remove content urging action that could allegedly pose a risk to people's health. This was in response to people using social media to organize protests that went against stay-at-home orders from state governments.

Twitter said it has removed at least 1,100 tweets containing misleading or potentially harmful content from Twitter related to COVID-19.

Twitter has been widely criticized for censoring information on COVID-19  by doctors, economists and others who oppose the official narrative on the causes, treatment and policies with regarding the pandemic.

