Twitter Labels 300,000 Tweets for Being 'Misleading' on US Election - CEO Dorsey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Twitter has labeled 300,000 tweets as misleading on the November 3 US election, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday during a Senate hearing held to question the CEOs of social media companies, including Facebook, on their companies' conduct during the election.

"We applied labels to add context and limit the risk of harmful election misinformation spreading without important context because the public told us they wanted us to take these steps," Dorsey told the hearing. "An initial assessment of our efforts from October 27th to November 11th has found the following: Approximately 300,000 Tweets have been labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy for content that was disputed and potentially misleading. These represent 0.2 percent of all US election-related Tweets sent during this time period."

President Donald Trump, White House officials and his Republican allies have accused Twitter and Facebook of unfairly targeting tweets by the president and his supporters during the election, while being more lenient with those issued by the Democratic party and its candidate Joe Biden, who is the projected winner of the election.

Twitter has labeled many posts by Trump as potentially misleading on the election, including ones in which he disputed official results, alleged fraud or claimed he had won.

The president and his supporters were infuriated with Twitter even before the election for blocking the sharing of a New York Post story on alleged wrongdoing by Biden and his son Hunter in dealings with China during the Obama administration years when the Democrat served as vice-president.

Dorsey said Twitter got ahead of potentially misleading information by showing every US user on the microblogging site series of what he called "pre-bunk prompts."

"These prompts, which were seen 389 million times, appeared in people's home timelines and in search, and reminded people that the announcement of election results were likely to be delayed, and that voting by mail is safe and legitimate. Our efforts to safeguard the conversation on Twitter about the 2020 US elections continue unabated," he said.

Of the 3000,000 tweets that were labeled, a total of 456 were covered by a warning message and had engagement features limited, where the tweets could be Quote Tweeted but not Retweeted, replied to, or liked, Dorsey said.

Approximately 74 percent of viewers saw those tweets after they were labeled, and there was an estimated 29 percent decrease in quote tweets of those labeled, he added.