Twitter Labels Edited Viral News Clip Posted By Trump As 'Manipulated Media'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:28 PM

Twitter Labels Edited Viral News Clip Posted by Trump as 'Manipulated Media'

Twitter has labeled an edited version of a viral video claiming "America is not the problem. Fake news is" recently tweeted by US President Donald Trump as "manipulated media," marking a further escalation of the row between the US president and the social network

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Twitter has labeled an edited version of a viral video claiming "America is not the problem. Fake news is" recently tweeted by US President Donald Trump as "manipulated media," marking a further escalation of the row between the US president and the social network.

The full version of the video that went viral in 2019 and was covered by CNN under the headline "These two toddlers are showing us what real-life besties look like" shows a white toddler and an African American toddler running to embrace one another and then starting playing, with one of them running ahead of the other.

The doctored news clip starts with the last part of the original video interpreted as implying that the white child was chasing the African American one with the fake CNN graphic reading "Terrified toddler runs from racist baby. Racist baby probably a Trump voter." Then, under the title "What actually happened," the rest of the video � in which two children are hugging � is shown. The news clip concludes with "America is not the problem. Fake news is" slogan.

The label added to Trump's post is linked to Twitter's manipulated media policy, which says that the social network can "label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context.

"

The social media giant's move marks the third time over the past month that Twitter has labeled Trump's posts, prompting the president's criticism. In late May, the network for the first time flagged two of the president's tweets on mail-in ballots for containing misleading information. The move provoked Trump, who has over 80 million followers on Twitter, to lash out at the social media platform, accusing it of "interfering" in the 2020 election and curbing free speech.

Several days later, Trump's other tweet in which he warned that soldiers may open fire in case of looting in Minneapolis amid George Floyd protests, was also flagged by Twitter for breaching the rules on glorifying violence.

The escalated conflict with Twitter prompted Trump to sign an executive order that could open the door for Federal regulators to fine online platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook and Google, for censoring online content.

