Twitter Labels NPR As 'US State-Affiliated Media'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Twitter Labels NPR as 'US State-Affiliated Media'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) America's National Public Radio (NPR) had its Twitter account labelled as "US state-affiliated media" on Tuesday with Elon Musk's apparent approval.

"Seems accurate," Musk tweeted in response to a user pointing out the label, along with a screenshot of Twitter Help Center's definition of state-affiliated media: "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.

"

The label was previously typically attached to Twitter accounts of state media outlets in non-Western countries such as China and Russia that were seen as allegedly lacking editorial independence.

Forbes reported that the Help Center previously specified that "state-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the US for example, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy."

