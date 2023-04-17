Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations as 'Publicly-Funded Media'

Three prominent state-owned French media corporations, France Medias Monde, France Televisions and Radio France, have had their Twitter accounts labeled as "publicly-funded media" due to the financing the companies receive from the government

Under Twitter guidelines, media companies are labeled as publicly-funded if they "receive funding from license fees, individual contributions, public financing, and commercial financing."

The French government holds 100% of shares in all three media corporations, which own well-known broadcasters France 24, France 2, France 3, radio stations RFI, France Inter, Franceinfo and other media networks.

In 2020, Twitter's administration reported that it had begun tagging media pages that it believed were under the control of the authorities, as well as the accounts of the authorities of permanent members of the UN Security Council, key government officials, including foreign ministers, ambassadors, official representatives and major diplomatic leaders.

Until recently, the label had typically been applied to Twitter accounts of state media outlets in non-Western countries such as China and Russia that were alleged to lack editorial independence. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Twitter's decision to label media outlets from Russia as government-funded or state-affiliated is a manifestation of double standards and a violation of democratic principles, adding that it considered "politicized and tendentious actions by US IT giants as an attempt to squeeze Russian media content from the international information space, reducing its quotability."