UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Lifts Restrictions On Access To Russian Vaccine Sputnik V's Account

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

Twitter Lifts Restrictions on Access to Russian Vaccine Sputnik V's Account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US-headquartered social network Twitter has lifted restriction on access to account of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V; a restriction alert no longer appears on the vaccine's Twitter page.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) earlier reported that access to the vaccine's account had been restricted earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Alert Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

41 minutes ago

Moscow Informs US, French Ambassadors About Putin' ..

20 minutes ago

UEFA plans for Euro and Champions League unchanged ..

37 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons PEMRA chairman, others f ..

37 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports About Postpone ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.