Twitter Lifts Restrictions On Access To Russian Vaccine Sputnik V's Account
Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) US-headquartered social network Twitter has lifted restriction on access to account of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V; a restriction alert no longer appears on the vaccine's Twitter page.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) earlier reported that access to the vaccine's account had been restricted earlier in the day.