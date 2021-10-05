Twitter, LinkedIn, Gmail, Tinder Users Report Problems, Outages - Downdetector

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Users of major internet companies, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Gmail, Tinder, Telegram have been reporting problems and outages in a chain of widespread technical disruptions taking place throughout Monday, according to online outage tracker Downdetector.

Instagram, Whatsapp and other services operated by Facebook were among the first media corporations that started to experience a large spike in user-reported problems and outages, Downdetector showed.

Among other victims of the massive disruptions have also been Google, TikTok, Coinbase, Oculus and more.

The number of companies impacted by the disruption continues to grow as the number of reports sent by users.