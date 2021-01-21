Twitter Locks Account of Chinese Embassy in US Over Policy Violation - Reports

Twitter has locked out the Chinese Embassy in the United States from the social networking website for alleged violations of the company's policy against dehumanization following a tweet that casts aspersion on Uyghur women, the CNBC broadcaster reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Twitter has locked out the Chinese Embassy in the United States from the social networking website for alleged violations of the company's policy against dehumanization following a tweet that casts aspersion on Uyghur women, the CNBC broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Twitter removed the diplomatic mission's post, which said that Uyghur women had been "emancipated" and were no longer "baby-making machines." The social media giant removed the tweet and replaced it with a label saying it was no longer available. On Wednesday, Beijing denied mistreatment of the ethnic minority.

"We've taken action on the Tweet ... for violating our policy against dehumanization, where it states: We prohibit the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity," a Twitter spokesperson told CNBC in a statement.

The Western nations have been accusing Chinese authorities of systematic human rights abuses against the Uyghur community in the Xinjiang autonomous territory. Earlier in January, the United Kingdom and Canada imposed measures aimed at preventing domestic companies from participating in "human rights violations" in China's western province that include a ban on imports of goods produced in part or fully by forced labor.

The Chinese central government has repeatedly denied reports of human rights violations and forced labor in Xinjiang.