UrduPoint.com

Twitter Locks Down Facilities Amid Sabotage Concerns As Employees Quit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Twitter Locks Down Facilities Amid Sabotage Concerns as Employees Quit - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Twitter is temporarily shutting down access to its office buildings amid concerns that a wave of outgoing employees could attempt to sabotage the social media platform during their departure, Platformer reported.

Hundreds of employees chose to depart Twitter following an ultimatum by new owner Elon Musk to either prepare for an intense work environment or leave the company with severance, New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, Musk issued a statement to Twitter employees saying that "long hours at high intensity" will be needed to overhaul the social media company and nothing less than "exceptional performance" will be accepted. Musk gave employees until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday to decide whether to continue work or receive three months of severance.

By the deadline, hundreds of employees appeared to depart the company, leaving it in disarray, the report said. Musk and advisers held meetings with some workers deemed "critical" to convince them to remain at Twitter, the report also said.

The suspension of office building access was done out of concern by Musk and his team that employees could sabotage the company on their way out, the Platformer report said. Twitter offices will reopen on November 21, the report also said.

Last month, Musk finalized his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which he said is part of larger plans to develop "X, the everything app." Musk has promised to take measures such as bolstering free speech protections and clamping down on fake accounts on the platform.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company New York Elon Musk November Billion P

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

5 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

5 hours ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

6 hours ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

6 hours ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

6 hours ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.