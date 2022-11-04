UrduPoint.com

Twitter Mass Layoffs Begin As Musk Launches Overhaul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Twitter mass layoffs begin as Musk launches overhaul

Thousands of Twitter employees were ordered to stay home Friday to await a bracing round of layoffs that could see half of the payroll axed as new owner Elon Musk launches his major overhaul of the company

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Thousands of Twitter employees were ordered to stay home Friday to await a bracing round of layoffs that could see half of the payroll axed as new owner Elon Musk launches his major overhaul of the company.

A company-wide email seen by AFP said Twitter employees would receive word on their future at the company via email at the start of business Friday, California time.

The cull is part of Musk's push to find ways to pay for the mammoth $44 billion deal for which he took on billions of Dollars in debt and sold $15.5 billion worth of Tesla shares, his electric car company.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has been scrambling to find new ways for Twitter to make money after his mammoth buyout, including an idea to charge users $8 a month for verified accounts.

The moves would help overcome the potential loss of advertisers, Twitter's main source of revenue, with many of the world's top brands putting their ad buys on hold, spooked by Musk's well-known disdain for content moderation.

The mercurial tycoon on Friday complained on Twitter of a "massive drop in revenue" that he blamed on "activist groups" that were pressuring advertisers.

"We did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America," he added.

This appeared to refer to Musk's recent meeting with civil rights groups in which he heard concerns that Twitter would open the floodgates to hate speech.

In an effort to soothe nerves, Musk had vowed that Twitter will not become a "free-for-all hellscape", but his pledge was quickly followed by a tweet relaying a conspiracy theory about an assault on the husband of the US House Speaker.

Though extremely influential with opinion-makers and celebrities, the California company has long struggled to generate profit and has failed to keep pace with Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in gaining new users.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce," the company email said.

The email did not give a number but the Washington Post and New York Times reported that about half of Twitter's 7,500 employees -- mostly based in San Francisco -- will be let go.

Related Topics

World Business Washington Facebook Twitter Company Car San Francisco New York Elon Musk SpaceX Money Post Top Tesla Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Instagram

Recent Stories

Trump signals 2024 run as Democrats brace for puni ..

Trump signals 2024 run as Democrats brace for punishing midterms

2 minutes ago
 Source of US synagogue threat identified, no more ..

Source of US synagogue threat identified, no more danger: FBI

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

2 minutes ago
 Iranians Rally to Mark 43rd Anniversary of US Emba ..

Iranians Rally to Mark 43rd Anniversary of US Embassy Seizure in Tehran - Report ..

5 minutes ago
 G7 Countries Announce New Mechanism to Help Ukrain ..

G7 Countries Announce New Mechanism to Help Ukraine Restore Critical Infrastruct ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh govt grants financial assistance to a studen ..

Sindh govt grants financial assistance to a student

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.