UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Negotiated Takeover Of Clubhouse For About $4Bln - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

Twitter Negotiated Takeover of Clubhouse for About $4Bln - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) US company Twitter held negotiations in recent months to acquire new audio-based social platform Clubhouse for about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources.

According to the media outlet, the negotiations are currently stalled for an unknown reason. Both Twitter and Clubhouse representatives have not provided comments on this information.

In late 2020, Twitter launched its own live audio chats service dubbed Spaces for Android users. In March, Twitter officially announced the launch of a beta version of Spaces.

Clubhouse app works as a social networking platform that allows audio communication within exclusive groups but restricts recording or further spread of content. It was first launched in 2020, but started gaining popularity at the beginning of 2021. Clubhouse now has around 10 million weekly active users, up from 600,000 in December 2020. It is the current leader in the "social audio" market and it still remains both invite-only and iOS-only platform.

Related Topics

Twitter Company March December 2020 Market Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 98 more deaths in Pakistan over la ..

28 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 132.74 million

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 April 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Press: UAE’s giant industrial leap into the ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.