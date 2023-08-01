Twitter New 'X' Logo Taken Down From San Francisco Headquarters After Complaints - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The company formerly known as Twitter took the "X" logo down from atop its headquarters building in San Francisco after city officials said the sign was installed without a permit, NPR reported.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection received 24 complaints about the sign, including concerns regarding structural safety, the report said on Monday.

According to a city complaint filed on July 28, a company representative declined to provide inspectors access claiming the structure is a "temporary" lighted sign for an event. A second attempt to gain access was made the following day, but access was denied again by the tenant, the document said.

Last Monday, the city said Twitter removed the original sign without proper permits or taping off the sidewalk as part of pedestrian safety measures.

"The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure," Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, told CNBC. "The fees will be for building permits for the installation and removal of the structure, and to cover the cost of the Department of Building Inspection and the Planning Department's investigation."

Last week, owner Elon Musk changed the name and logo of Twitter to "X." In a tweet on Friday, Musk vowed never to leave the city despite its "doom spiral, with one company after another left or leaving."