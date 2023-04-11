Close
Twitter No Longer Existing As Separate Company After Merger With Musk's X Corp - Court

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Twitter No Longer Existing as Separate Company After Merger With Musk's X Corp - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp. founded by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2006, US District Court in Florida said on Tuesday.

"Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 7.1, Defendant's undersigned counsel hereby files this Amended Disclosure statement on behalf of named Defendant Twitter, Inc. and its successor in interest , X Corp.

, and states as follows: Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists," the document read.

X Holdings Corp. is the parental corporation of X Corp., according to the document.  X Corp. reportedly merged with Twitter Inc. on April 4.

In mid-February, Musk said that Twitter would become the "everything app" called X that could compete with other major global platforms, such as China's WeChat.

The corresponding social network is reportedly retaining the name Twitter.

