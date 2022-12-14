Twitter Not Paying Office Rent for Weeks to Cut Costs - Reports

UrduPoint.com

December 14, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Twitter has not paid rent for its offices, including its San Francisco headquarters, for several weeks among a series of other measures to cut costs, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

After acquisition by  SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk, Twitter refused to pay a $197,725 bill for charter flights made under the company's previous management, the report said.

The social media giant is also considering not paying severance costs to thousands of employees laid off since the Musk takeover. According to the newspaper, Musk has threatened employees with lawsuits if they make statements that are contrary to the company's interests.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity, and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

In addition, the media reported on Tuesday that the billionaire decided to dissolve Twitter's Trust and Safety Council which was responsible for tackling harassment and child exploitation.

