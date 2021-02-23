Twitter Permanently Suspends Hundreds of Accounts Linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Twitter permanently suspended hundreds of additional accounts linked to Iran, Russia and Armenia, the social media company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"The networks we are disclosing relate to independent, state-affiliated information operations that we have attributed to Armenia, Russia and a previously disclosed network from Iran.

Once our investigations were complete, the 373 associated accounts across the four networks were permanently suspended from Twitter for violations of our platform manipulation policies," the statement posted by Twitter Safety said.

Only 243 of the accounts are new, however, as 130 of the ones linked to Iran Twitter announced in October as the company noted in today's release.

The social media giant said, to date, a total of 238 accounts removed were tied to Iran, 100 to Russia and 35 to Armenia.

