WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Twitter has placed a warning on two of President Donald Trump's tweets that potentially encourage US citizens to vote twice in the November election, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that US citizens should submit a mail-in ballot and then on Election Day head to the polls to ensure their vote is counted.

"We placed a public interest notice on two Tweets in this thread for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice," the company statement said regarding Trump's tweets.