UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Places Public Warning On 2 Of Trump's Tweets About Mail-In Voting - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Twitter Places Public Warning on 2 of Trump's Tweets About Mail-In Voting - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Twitter has placed a warning on two of President Donald Trump's tweets that potentially encourage US citizens to vote twice in the November election, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that US citizens should submit a mail-in ballot and then on Election Day head to the polls to ensure their vote is counted.

"We placed a public interest notice on two Tweets in this thread for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice," the company statement said regarding Trump's tweets.

Related Topics

Election Vote Twitter Company Trump November

Recent Stories

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Fighter MiG-31 Intercepts UK, US Planes Ov ..

4 minutes ago

PA Speaker directs to hold inquiry regarding Anti- ..

4 minutes ago

UNGA holds first in-person session since March, wi ..

4 minutes ago

Stoltenberg to Convene NATO Meeting on Friday to D ..

21 minutes ago

White House Says FDA Not Pressured to Approve COVI ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.