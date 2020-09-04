WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Twitter has placed a warning on two of President Donald Trump's tweets that potentially encourage US citizens to vote twice in the November election, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that US citizens should submit a mail-in ballot and then on Election Day head to the polls to ensure their vote is counted.

"We placed a public interest notice on two Tweets in this thread for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice," the company statement said regarding Trump's tweets.

Twitter said Trump's tweets may be misleading because of the various voting laws in each US state, especially where voting twice may be illegal.

The company statement said Twitter users will be able to "Quote Tweet" Trump's tweets, but will not be able to "Like, Reply, or Retweet" them.