UrduPoint.com

Twitter Pressured By US Lawmakers To Exaggerate Alleged Russian Election Meddling

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Twitter was pressured by US lawmakers and media to exaggerate alleged Russian meddling on the social media platform during the 2016 president election, journalist Matt Taibbi said in the latest release of the so-called Twitter Files.

The latest batch of internal documents released on Tuesday, in coordination with Twitter chief Elon Musk, shows that the social media giant had originally seen no coordinated effort by Russia to use the social media platform to launch a major campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

"No evidence of a coordinated approach, all of the accounts found seem to be lone-wolf type activity (different timing, spend, targeting,

