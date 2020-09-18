UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Public Policy Director Joins Biden Campaign - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:50 AM

Twitter Public Policy Director Joins Biden Campaign - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Twitter Public Policy Director Carlos Monje has left the social media giant to join Joe Biden's campaign team, Politico reported.

President Donald Trump has long slammed social media giants for allegedly being biased towards the Democratic Party.

Moreover, Twitter has censored a number of the president's tweets in recent months.

Monje will join the Democratic presidential nominee's transition team, the report said on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the move.

Biden's transition team declined to comment and requests for comment sent to Monje were not immediately returned, the report said.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Trump

Recent Stories

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

5 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

5 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

6 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.