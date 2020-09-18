Twitter Public Policy Director Joins Biden Campaign - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Twitter Public Policy Director Carlos Monje has left the social media giant to join Joe Biden's campaign team, Politico reported.

President Donald Trump has long slammed social media giants for allegedly being biased towards the Democratic Party.

Moreover, Twitter has censored a number of the president's tweets in recent months.

Monje will join the Democratic presidential nominee's transition team, the report said on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the move.

Biden's transition team declined to comment and requests for comment sent to Monje were not immediately returned, the report said.