Twitter Purges Alleged Iran-Linked Accounts For Weighing In Trump-Biden Duel's Discussion

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Twitter Purges Alleged Iran-Linked Accounts for Weighing in Trump-Biden Duel's Discussion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Twitter has said that it has purged about 130 suspected Iranian-originated accounts over attempts to thwart the "public conversation" during the first 2020 US presidential debate.

"Based on intel provided by the @FBI, last night we removed approximately 130 accounts that appeared to originate in Iran. They were attempting to disrupt the public conversation during the first 2020 US Presidential Debate," Twitter Safety said late on Wednesday.

According to the social network, the accounts "had very low engagement and did not make an impact on the public conversation.

" Twitter pledged to remain vigilant, noting that it had already shared details with its peers.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden faced off in their first debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, trading harsh insults and frequently interrupting one another. According to CNN and ABC polls, Biden emerged victorious in the debate, which was watched by over 73 million Americans.

The next two debates are scheduled for October 15 in Florida and October 22 in Tennessee.

More Stories From World

