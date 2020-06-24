WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Twitter on Tuesday placed an advisory on US President Donald Trump's tweet that threatened to use force against protesters who attempted to establish an "autonomous zone" in Washington.

Earlier in the day, Trump said via Twitter that any attempt to establish an "autonomous zone" in the US capital "will be met with serious force."

"We've placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group," Twitter said in the notice. "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior.

However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

Trump's comments came after protesters in Washington late Monday spray-painted "Black House Autonomous Zone" on the columns of the historic St. John's Church near the White House. Video from the scene showed that protesters also tried to remove a statue of Andrew Jackson in the area.

Trump earlier on Tuesday warned that any person vandalizing or destroying any monument or statue could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years, after he authorized Federal arrests under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act.