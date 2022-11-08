UrduPoint.com

Twitter Registers Record Increase In Monetizable Users Since Takeover By Musk - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Twitter Registers Record Increase in Monetizable Users Since Takeover by Musk - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The increase in monetizable daily active users (mDAU) on Twitter has hit "all-time highs" in the first week after Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform, accelerating over 20%, The Verge reported on Tuesday, citing an internal document.

More than 15 million users have joined Twitter, "crossing the quarter billion mark" since the end of the second quarter of 2022, when the company stopped issuing financial reports as a public entity, the report said.

It added that Twitter reported 237.8 million mDAUs and a 16.6% yearly growth rate for Q2.

"Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol. I just hope the servers don't melt!," Musk tweeted.

Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.

