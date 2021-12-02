UrduPoint.com

Twitter Removes 3,500 'State-Backed' Accounts From China, Russia, Venezuela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Twitter said on Thursday that it has deleted almost 3,500 "state-linked" accounts from China, Mexico, Russia, Venezuela and several other countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Twitter said on Thursday that it has deleted almost 3,500 "state-linked" accounts from China, Mexico, Russia, Venezuela and several other countries.

"Today, we're disclosing an additional 3,465 accounts to our archive of state-linked information operations the only one of its kind in the industry," Twitter said in a statement. "The account sets include eight distinct operations we've attributed to six countries - Mexico, the People's Republic of China (PRC), Russia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Venezuela, respectively. Every account and piece of content associated with these operations has been permanently removed from the service."

In particular, Twitter deleted over 2,000 Chinese accounts that amplified pro-Beijing narratives concerning the treatment of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang, as well as more than 270 pro-government accounts in Venezuela.

The company also removed 16 accounts allegedly linked to Russia's internet Research Agency (IRA). Those accounts were allegedly related to an information operation in the Central African Republic.

"The operation relied on a mix of inauthentic and real accounts to introduce a pro-Russia viewpoint into Central African political discourse," it added. "We also removed a network of 50 accounts that attacked the civilian Libyan government and actors that support it, while voicing significant support for Russia's geopolitical position in Libya and Syria."

In Mexico, Twitter cracked down on 76 "inauthentic accounts" supportive of government initiatives related to public health and political parties.

