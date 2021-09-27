UrduPoint.com

Twitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts Of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

Twitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Twitter has taken away blue verification checkmarks from the accounts of several Afghan ministries, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, the accounts of the ministries of defense, foreign and interior affairs, as well as the presidential palace and procurement authority ” most of which have been inactive since the Ghani government's fall ” lost their badges.

Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself president of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, is said to have lost his blue checkmark as well.

A month ago, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul, prompting then-President Ashraf Ghani to step down and flee the country. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were completed, the radical group unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Twitter September Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

1 hour ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

2 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

2 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the â€˜E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the â€˜Expo 2020 Tourâ€™

2 hours ago
 SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.