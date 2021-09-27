Twitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Twitter has taken away blue verification checkmarks from the accounts of several Afghan ministries, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, the accounts of the ministries of defense, foreign and interior affairs, as well as the presidential palace and procurement authority ” most of which have been inactive since the Ghani government's fall ” lost their badges.

Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself president of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, is said to have lost his blue checkmark as well.

A month ago, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul, prompting then-President Ashraf Ghani to step down and flee the country. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were completed, the radical group unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.