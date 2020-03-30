UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Removes Brazilian President's Posts Questioning Need For Quarantine Over COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:23 PM

Twitter Removes Brazilian President's Posts Questioning Need for Quarantine Over COVID-19

Two tweets by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in which the leader expressed skepticism about quarantine as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, have been removed from his account by Twitter moderators, as they violated updated rules of the platform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Two tweets by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in which the leader expressed skepticism about quarantine as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, have been removed from his account by Twitter moderators, as they violated updated rules of the platform.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro posted two videos on Twitter showing him not complying with social distancing recommended by the Brazilian Health Ministry. According to media reports, the president was shown walking on the streets of the capital of Brasilia, closely interacting with his supporters, whom he urged to continue working to avoid the collapse of the economy. In one video, the leader questioned measures such as a general quarantine imposed by some governors and mayors across Brazil, saying that this would result in a rise in the unemployment rate.

In a statement to the Brazilian G1 news portal, Twitter explained that it had recently expanded its global rules requiring the removal of content that contradicts public health information distributed by official international sources.

Bolsonaro has become the first head of state whose tweets have been censored by the platform under the new guidelines. The leader has repeated spoken out against strict quarantine measures, which, according to him, pose a huge threat to the national economy. In this regard, last week Bolsonaro accused politicians and media of intentionally deceiving people about the danger of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, Brazil has confirmed over 4,200 cases of the disease and 136 fatalities.

Related Topics

Twitter Brasilia Brazil Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

500 protective gadgets, 500 sanitizers sent to Nor ..

55 seconds ago

Govt need to ensure transparency in distribution o ..

56 seconds ago

Safety masks, gloves, sanitizers distributed among ..

58 seconds ago

COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 1,926 cases, ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Expo 2020 meets to consider postponement

5 minutes ago

Special prayers offered to get rid of coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.