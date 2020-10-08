Twitter Removes More Accounts Allegedly Tied to Russia, Iran - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Twitter removed more accounts allegedly tied to Russia, Iran and three other states for pushing misinformation, the company said in a statement on Thursday

"Today we are disclosing five distinct networks of accounts to our archive of state-linked information operations," the statement said.

"The accounts that we have published in our archive today - the only archive of its kind in the industry - include independent information operations that we have attributed to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Thailand and Russia."

The company permanently removed all 1,594 accounts associated with the five networks for violating manipulation policies.

Twitter said it wants to build public understanding on how state actors abuse and undermine open democratic conversations.