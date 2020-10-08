UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Removes More Accounts Allegedly Tied To Russia, Iran - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:45 PM

Twitter Removes More Accounts Allegedly Tied to Russia, Iran - Statement

Twitter removed more accounts allegedly tied to Russia, Iran and three other states for pushing misinformation, the company said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Twitter removed more accounts allegedly tied to Russia, Iran and three other states for pushing misinformation, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today we are disclosing five distinct networks of accounts to our archive of state-linked information operations," the statement said.

"The accounts that we have published in our archive today - the only archive of its kind in the industry - include independent information operations that we have attributed to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Thailand and Russia."

The company permanently removed all 1,594 accounts associated with the five networks for violating manipulation policies.

Twitter said it wants to build public understanding on how state actors abuse and undermine open democratic conversations.

Related Topics

Thailand Iran Russia Twitter Company Saudi Arabia Cuba All Industry

Recent Stories

Advisor on Tourism visits different stations of Or ..

20 seconds ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 18 Iranian Banks - Treasur ..

1 minute ago

Kenin to face teenager Swiatek in Roland Garros fi ..

1 minute ago

Eating bananas, avocados daily may prevent heart d ..

1 minute ago

Dubai to host opening leg of HERO World Series 202 ..

17 minutes ago

Taliban Welcome Trump's Promise to Withdraw All US ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.