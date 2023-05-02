UrduPoint.com

Twitter Removes Restrictions From Medvedev's Post About Poland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Twitter Removes Restrictions From Medvedev's Post About Poland

Twitter has decided to remove restrictions from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev about Poland on his English-language account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Twitter has decided to remove restrictions from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev about Poland on his English-language account.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the social network said.

In late April, Medvedev published a tweet stating that he sees "no point in maintaining diplomatic relations with Poland." "This state must not exist for us while there is no one but Russophobes in power and Ukraine is full of Polish mercenaries, who should be ruthlessly exterminated like stinky rats," he wrote.

Later, Medvedev said that Twitter slapped viewership restrictions on this post, and republished the tweet on his Russian-language account. At the same time, he said he did not understand why the viewing of his post about Poland was limited while calls to destroy Russia on other Twitter accounts were not violating the policies of the social network.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Same Poland April May Post From

Recent Stories

MCCI demands police to extend complete security to ..

MCCI demands police to extend complete security to foreign businessmen, experts

1 minute ago
 Mariam Almheiri showcases UAE&#039;s ambitious vis ..

Mariam Almheiri showcases UAE&#039;s ambitious vision and efforts to enhance glo ..

11 minutes ago
 Youth, women harbinger of change: Maryam Nawaz

Youth, women harbinger of change: Maryam Nawaz

1 minute ago
 US Fears Independent Probe of Odessa Massacre Will ..

US Fears Independent Probe of Odessa Massacre Will Expose Nazism in Ukraine - Ac ..

1 minute ago
 Fahd Haroon emphasizes importance of press freedom ..

Fahd Haroon emphasizes importance of press freedom

1 minute ago
 Food dept achieves 57pc of total wheat procurement ..

Food dept achieves 57pc of total wheat procurement target in Faisalabad division ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.