Twitter Removes RIA Novosti Information Agency From Search Bar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Twitter has removed the account of RIA Novosti information agency from the search results in a new act of censorship aimed against Russian media.

Users who have not been subscribed cannot find RIA Novosti's page in the search tool. Last month, Twitter also stopped showing accounts of RT and Sputnik in the search bar.

"We see such restrictions by Twitter as an act of censorship of the media, which is directly banned by the Russian constitution. The social network does not anyhow react to our requests, it does not explain its decisions," Rossiya Segodnya international information agency said in a statement.

Rossiya Segodnya also pointed to Twitter's failure to fairly apply its decision to label state-affiliated media outlets.

"One will not find such labels in the accounts of Voice of America or Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Meanwhile, the personal account of [Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief] Margarita Simonyan is labeled as a state-affiliated media outlet. This is supposed to be equality and justice. And the proper 'freedom of speech', how could we do without it. We ask to consider this post as an appeal to Roskomnadzor [Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media]," Rossiya Segodnya went on to say.