Twitter Reviewing Account Suspension Policy, Likely to Keep Trump Out - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Twitter is reviewing its policy related to the permanent suspension of accounts with the possibility of introducing less harsh measures in a nod to SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk's vision, regardless of whether or not the entrepreneur eventually acquire the platform, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

However, any change in Twitter's policy, once introduced, would not provide for an unblocking of former US President Donald Trump's account because the removal of bans for inciting violence is not under discussion, the report said.

The months-long review, which has not yet given any results, comes as US rapper Kanye West's Twitter account was blocked following publication of "anti-Semitic" tweet on Saturday, according to the newspaper.

Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook (banned in Russia) following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The platforms deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated their policies. The former president later launched a new social network Truth Social to fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression.

Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion in late April. Musk later said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter's role in public debate, as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."