UrduPoint.com

Twitter Reviewing Account Suspension Policy, Likely To Keep Trump Out - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Twitter Reviewing Account Suspension Policy, Likely to Keep Trump Out - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Twitter is reviewing its policy related to the permanent suspension of accounts with the possibility of introducing less harsh measures in a nod to SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk's vision, regardless of whether or not the entrepreneur eventually acquire the platform, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

However, any change in Twitter's policy, once introduced, would not provide for an unblocking of former US President Donald Trump's account because the removal of bans for inciting violence is not under discussion, the report said.

The months-long review, which has not yet given any results, comes as US rapper Kanye West's Twitter account was blocked following publication of "anti-Semitic" tweet on Saturday, according to the newspaper.

Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook (banned in Russia) following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The platforms deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated their policies. The former president later launched a new social network Truth Social to fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression.

Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion in late April. Musk later said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter's role in public debate, as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

Related Topics

Russia Democracy Facebook Twitter Trump Kanye Elon Musk SpaceX January April Event From Agreement Share Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.