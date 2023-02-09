Twitter Says Aware Platform Not Working For Some Users, Currently Fixing Problem
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 04:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Twitter said in a statement that it is aware its platform is not working for some users and the company is working to get the issue resolved.
"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you," the company said on Wednesday evening. "Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed."