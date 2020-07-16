UrduPoint.com
Twitter Says Conducting Probe Of Hacks, Taking Steps To Fix It - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:25 PM

Twitter Says Conducting Probe of Hacks, Taking Steps to Fix It - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Twitter in a statement said it is investigating and working to fix a wave of hacking attacks that targeted the verified accounts of well-known public figures such as former President Barack Obama, US presidential candidate Joe Biden, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and many others with an advertisement of a Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme posted on their accounts.

"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter," the statement said on Wednesday. "We are investigating and taking steps to fix it.

We will update everyone shortly."

Twitter said at this time users may not be able to tweet or reset passwords following this incident.

It is unclear if all verified accounts were targeted in this hacking operation or who is behind it.

The same Bitcoin-based scheme posts appeared on Twitter accounts belonging to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, rapper Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian, ride sharing company Uber, the Apple company, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and many others.

