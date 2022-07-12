UrduPoint.com

Twitter Says Elon Musk Pullout From $44Bln Purchase Of Social Media Platform 'Invalid'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Twitter Says Elon Musk Pullout From $44Bln Purchase of Social Media Platform 'Invalid'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The pullout of entrepreneur Elon Musk from his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is "invalid," the social media company said in a letter filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Mr. Musk's and the other Musk Parties' purported termination is invalid and wrongful, and it constitutes a repudiation of their obligations under the Agreement. Contrary to the assertions in your letter, Twitter has breached none of its obligations under the Agreement, and Twitter has not suffered and is not likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect," the letter said on Monday.

On Saturday, Musk announced the termination of the $44 billion Twitter purchase deal in a letter sent to the company.

Musk decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement, including an alleged inability by Twitter to provide the information needed to complete a comprehensive analysis of spam and fake accounts. Musk's team strongly believes that the proportion of spam and fake accounts is "wildly higher" than the 5% the company reported, according to the letter.

Twitter reserves the right to enforce Musk's contractual obligations, the company's letter added.

Twitter will file a lawsuit against Musk to force him to buy the social media company on the agreed terms, according to the company's board of Directors Chair Bret Taylor. 

Related Topics

Exchange Social Media Twitter Company Buy Elon Musk From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.