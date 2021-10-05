Twitter Says Fixed Issues Linked to More People Than Usual Using Its Platform

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The problems that Twitter users experienced earlier on Monday have been caused by an unusually high number of people using the social media company's services after a score of US social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, went down.

"Sometimes more people than usual use Twitter. We prepare for these moments, but today things didn't go exactly as planned. Some of you may have had an issue seeing replies and DMs as a result. This has been fixed. Sorry about that!" Twitter said on its platform on Monday.