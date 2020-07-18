UrduPoint.com
Twitter Says Hackers 'manipulated' Employees To Access Accounts

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Twitter said hackers "manipulated" some of its employees to access accounts in a high-profile attack on the social media company, including those of Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Twitter said hackers "manipulated" some of its employees to access accounts in a high-profile attack on the social media company, including those of Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

"We know that they accessed tools only available to our internal support teams to target 130 Twitter accounts," said a statement posted Saturday on the company's blog.

For 45 of those accounts, the hackers were able to reset passwords, login and send tweets, it added.

